What happened after Collision went off the air? Top AEW star surprisingly teases leaving for WWE

After the latest episode of AEW Collision went off the air, MJF, Adam Cole and FTR shared a fun moment. This was following their tag team match, which was the main event of the show.

AEW World Champion MJF grabbed the mic and addressed their match. He acknowledged FTR and felt that he overlooked them when they worked together in the past as The Pinnacle. He even called Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood "The Best Tag Team in the world."

MJF then went on to address AEW as a whole. He talked about how it does not matter whether you are on Collision or Dynamite, in the end, everyone is on Team AEW. The Salt of the Earth then quickly made a cheeky comment saying how this would only be the case till 2024.

That year is the time when a lot of the contracts of the AEW stars expire, and if they aren't re-signed, they can easily go to other promotions.

To end his promo, MJF brought out pizza as his gift to all the stars in the ring, Dax Harwood, on the other hand, brought out Tequilla. The four stars then simply enjoyed their time and shared a nice moment with the Connecticut crowd.

What are your reactions to this off-air moment after Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.