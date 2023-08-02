A 37-year-old WWE Superstar has revealed that CM Punk could have been a huge part of the "lost season" of NXT.

NXT now serves as WWE's developmental brand that has a weekly show every Tuesday night on the USA Network. The brand has developed a loyal fanbase and held the Great American Bash premium live event in Texas this past Sunday night.

The brand originally started by pairing rookies from WWE's developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling, with superstars on the main roster to compete in challenges. In the game show format, NXT aired for five seasons, with a sixth season scheduled to air in May 2012, but it was abandoned.

Speaking with CBS Sports, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolins was asked about which superstar for the main roster he would likely have been paired with, The Visionary named CM Punk, who is now a part of All Elite Wrestling:

“Oh man, that would have been like 2011, 2012. At that point in my career, gosh, I would have been very closely aligned with CM Punk at the time. He would have probably been the guy if he was going to be involved with NXT that they would have paired with me based on our personality types and our upbringing," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE star Seth Rollins is thankful that the season was scrapped

Seth Rollins disclosed that his season of NXT being scrapped could have been a blessing in disguise.

Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Finn Balor this Saturday at Summerslam. He has become the face of WWE RAW and one of the biggest stars in the company.

During his interview with CBS Sports, Seth Rollins claimed he was thankful for the season never coming to fruition because his career may have taken a different path:

"But yeah, never came to fruition for the better, I would say. At the time, very disappointing. Obviously, we were all looking to get our feet wet in the WWE. We thought NXT was gonna be the ticket, that pathway of NXT anyway. And thankfully for all of us, that didn't happen because, you know, here we are. Now, I'm sitting talking to you World Heavyweight Champion. May not be the case had it been that way. So, I would say my introduction was a little bit better than that," said Seth Rollins. [2:30 - 2:55]

WWE NXT @WWENXT



After pushing @WWERollins to the limit, @bronbreakkerwwe wants everyone to know that he is just getting started.



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xJgFVLEMHf "Seth Rollins has had more PLE matches than I've had, period."After pushing @WWERollins to the limit, @bronbreakkerwwe wants everyone to know that he is just getting started.

Seth Rollins has had a remarkable career thus far that could have been drastically different if the abandoned season of NXT took place. It will be interesting to see if Rollins can retain the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday night at SummerSlam.

Would you have liked to see CM Punk and Seth Rollins paired together in WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.