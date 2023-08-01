Seth Rollins is thankful for scrapped WWE plans; says he may not have become World Champion

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently opened up about WWE's plans for him to participate in an NXT competition show.

Before NXT became WWE's third brand, it was launched as a competition show. The company held five seasons and had several wrestlers from its developmental territory participate as rookies, including AJ Lee, Trinity Fatu (Naomi), Wade Barrett, and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan). A sixth season was scheduled to happen in 2012. It was supposed to feature several current top stars, such as Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Big E. However, the company canceled the plans.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Rollins opened up about the canceled NXT season. He stated that he was thankful that the plans were scrapped.

"[Did it get so far as, like, to have a pro selected for you?] No, we never. I mean, all we did was film, like, the kind of pre-taped stuff. Like, we filmed the packages. We went to Full Sail University and kinda, you know, they had the camera set up and went around you and got that all wet and shiny and did the poses and then, like, kinda talked about who we were, where we came from, and all that. So, all that like pre-production type stuff. We did all that and then they just, they never did the season. They never did it," he said. [1:44 - 2:14]

The Visionary added:

"But yeah, never came to fruition for the better, I would say. At the time, very disappointing. Obviously, we were all looking to get our feet wet in the WWE. We thought NXT was gonna be the ticket, that pathway of NXT anyway. And thankfully for all of us, that didn't happen because, you know, here we are. Now, I'm sitting talking to you World Heavyweight Champion. May not be the case had it been that way. So, I would say my introduction was a little bit better than that." [2:30 - 2:55]

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam

Although he was almost fired during his time in developmental, Seth Rollins made his main roster debut as a member of The Shield in 2012. He has since become one of the top superstars on the roster. A few months ago, he won his fifth world title.

The current World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam. The Visionary previously defeated The Judgment Day member to retain his championship at Money in the Bank.

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

