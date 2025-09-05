'He wasn't being credited' - Wrestling veteran explains why Cody Rhodes felt disrespected in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW came into existence back in 2019 when Tony Khan joined forces with four wrestlers. Khan, along with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes, all became the founding members of AEW. Following his departure from WWE, Cody Rhodes had become a huge star on the independent circuit, and All Elite Wrestling proved to be his last stop before returning to the Stamford-based promotion.
Rhodes left AEW in February 2022 and recently revealed one of the reasons behind his exit. He stated in a recent interview that he felt disrespected in the promotion. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has now shed some light on why Cody felt so during his time with All Elite Wrestling.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said that Cody felt like he wasn't being credited with what was happening in the show. He even claims that The American Nightmare always wanted to show Vince McMahon how good he can be.
"He was one of the people that started that company, and little by little, according to him, he felt like he wasn't being credited with what was going on. I don't think they put him in programmes that he may have wanted to be in. And I think his heart always was to show Vince McMahon when he left, when Cody left, that I can be better than what you're doing with me." Apter said.
Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. Since then, he has gone on to become an even bigger star in the company. He won back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 2023 and 2024, has main-evented three WrestleManias in succession, and is already a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.