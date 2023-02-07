"He was being such a d**k" - WWE veteran says AEW should have turned Jon Moxley heel on Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley wrestled Hangman Adam Page. WWE veteran Jim Cornette was puzzled about why the three-time world champion has not turned heel yet.

The match between the two former AEW World Champions kicked off last week's episode of Dynamite. The show took place in Moxley's home state of Ohio. Just as Hangman Page was making his entrance, the Blackpool Combat Club member jumped out of the ring, and a brawl broke out between the two.

As both wrestlers brawled outside the ring, into the crowd, and in the ring, Moxley was busted open. Despite bleeding profusely early in the match, the Blackpool Combat Club member picked up a victory with a small-package roll-up.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran shared his concerns about Jon Moxley's character. He was confused about why the former WWE Superstar had so much animosity towards Page and felt he should have turned heel by now.

"I know Moxley has his appeal and I, every week, kinda try to see it. It's almost a rib at this point. So, we thought, ‘well is Moxley the one that’s trying to turn heel on Page?’ Because he was being such a d**k. But then Page was kind of a d**k too, but that’s kind of him naturally, so we weren’t sure," Jim Cornette said. [01:31 - 01:56]

Jim Cornette on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley walking out to the ring with his father

With AEW Dynamite taking place in Moxley's home state, his father accompanied him to the ring. Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the segment as well.

Cornette was unhappy with the fact that there was no storyline behind the family gathering and also noted that Moxley's father was nowhere to be seen after the entrance.

"He makes his entrance through the crowd, not only with… He was with Wheeler Useless, who wasn’t even announced [Maybe they’re mad at him too]. But he’s also accompanied by his father, who didn’t play any part in the match and was never seen again. I guess he thought that it would be cool to have his dad walk him down the f*****g general admission aisle,” he said. [00:41 - 01:10]

This was the first time Moxley's father showed up on AEW Dynamite.

Do you want to see the former WWE Champion turn heel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes