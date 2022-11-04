"He'd be one of Hunter's right-hand men" - Wrestling veteran thinks AEW veteran is desperate to return to WWE under Triple H's regime

AEW has signed many WWE legends and veterans, but William Regal's addition was met with a ton of positivity. However, WCW veteran Disco Inferno commented on rumors of Regal wanting to return to WWE and why he believes it's plausible.

William Regal made his surprising All Elite Wrestling debut during 2022's Revolution pay-per-view and quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Before this, Regal was a prominent name in WWE and worked closely with Triple H.

During the recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno gave his take on why the former WWE European Champion could be eyeing to return to the Triple H-led promotion:

"Of course, he wants to go back to WWE. He’s got his boy [Triple H] in charge now. He’d be a big player there. He’d be one of Hunter’s right-hand men." [From 01:50 onward]

Disco continued, commenting on the Blackpool Combat Club's current internal feud and poking fun at how the group is already falling apart:

"His faction is actually feuding with each other now! It’s the Blackpool Combat Club – how long have they been together? They’ve been together like-what-four or five months? And now they’re breaking up? I guess [Bryan Danielson] wanted to wrestle Wheeler Yuta so they have to do this angle." [From 02:07 onward]

William Regal went on record to claim that he wouldn't be phased if AEW decided to let him, which is likely where the rumor that Disco Inferno commented on originated from.

William Regal shockingly claimed that he would still be happy for MJF if he beat Jon Moxley at AEW Full-Gear

Jon Moxley and MJF are headed for a head-on-collision for the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view. Ever since Friedman captured the Casino Battle Royal Poker Chip, the two stars have been edging one another on as their inevitable clash nears.

During an episode of Regal's Gentleman Villain podcast, the wrestling veteran seemed hopeful of MJF's future in wrestling, despite their differences:

"If he [MJF] wins and beats Jon Moxley, I’m happy for him. I’m not gonna be happy for the fact that somebody who’s very close to me has lost the AEW World Championship. But I actually think he has a shot." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

With Friedman now seemingly turning babyface and the Blackpool Combat Club not actively competing together anymore, could William Regal legitimately be on his way out of AEW and planning a return to WWE, or will the veteran make the Tony Khan-led promotion his home?

