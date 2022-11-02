"He was the difference" - WWE veteran explains why The Elite's return won't benefit AEW amid CM Punk's exit rumors

The rumored return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks may not be able to fill the void in AEW left by CM Punk's absence, per Jim Cornette.

Since a video package of The Elite aired on AEW TV, fans have been speculating about their imminent return to action. A match involving the trio is also reportedly in the works for the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, 2022.

However, the company has undoubtedly felt the effects of CM Punk's departure, with the All Out backstage melee drawing adverse reactions from the pro-wrestling community. Furthermore, Punk's arrival in the company last year undeniably helped AEW scale greater heights.

Speaking about The Elite's potential return on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette suggested that the promotion is doing fine without the former World Trios Champions. He added that The Second City Saint's rumored exit would hurt the Tony Khan-led company.

"What about the cucamanga kids? Have the ratings fallen in a hole, has there been massive chants of their name, have people been setting their seats on fire? 'We want the Bucks!' No, everything is exactly the same. Maybe a little better, 'cause we don't have to watch them wrestle. But I guarantee you, they are gonna find out, none of those numbers are gonna be the same without Punk. 'Cause he was the difference. " (17:58 - 18:30)

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were forced to relinquish their Trios title following the backstage skirmish. It remains to be seen if they will challenge for the same belts upon their comeback.

Jim Cornette has previously accused The Elite of villainizing CM Punk in AEW

The Wrestling veteran has been very vocal about his criticism of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks lately.

Amid the CM Punk controversy, Cornette posted a tweet putting forth his perspective on the matter. He noted that the former AEW World Champion was highly popular among wrestling fans before the locker room incident.

"Takes a minute to read this, but short version is [CM Punk] was popular as hell with the talented young wrestlers that have a future. Apparently the hack EVP's & their friends were not happy about that and had to get the story they were in favor of out there," wrote Cornette.

Ace Steel was also involved in the controversial brawl. He was allegedly released from AEW a few weeks ago. However, Punk's status in the company is still up in the air.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion? Sound off in the comments below.

