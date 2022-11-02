Popular AEW stars conspired to villainize CM Punk following 'Brawl Out' incident, claims WWE veteran

It's been suggested that CM Punk was intentionally villainized by AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks following 'Brawl Out'.

Moments after winning the AEW title for the second time, CM Punk engaged in a verbal tirade against the EVPs, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana. His words are said to have sparked a physical altercation backstage with The Elite. The incident, dubbed 'Brawl Out', saw all involved suspended pending investigation.

The incident has divided fans, sympathizing with either side of things. However, it is being reported that Punk is in negotiations for a release and The Elite has been teased for return.

Jim Cornette has vehemently defended Punk since the incident occurred. He posted on Twitter his belief that Omega and The Bucks scrambled their version of events to villainize Punk. He cites how they would have been jealous after he received praise from several young stars:

"Takes a minute to read this, but short version is [CM Punk] was popular as hell with the talented young wrestlers that have a future. Apparently the hack EVP's & their friends were not happy about that and had to get the story THEY were in favor of out there," Jim Cornette via Twitter

Also involved in the alleged altercation was Ace Steel. After reportedly biting Kenny Omega, Steel was said to have been released from the promotion. He has since hinted at "manipulators" on social media.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

CM Punk's AEW release reportedly hinges on a non-compete clause

WrestleRealm @WR_Discord Under the Triple H regime is that the right situation, right money, and right creative can leave the door open for CM Punk and Triple H wants it to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming.



- Fightful Select Under the Triple H regime is that the right situation, right money, and right creative can leave the door open for CM Punk and Triple H wants it to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming. - Fightful Select https://t.co/w44bbAv6fS

It's being reported that Punk is in the midst of negotiating a buyout for his contract, just one year after debuting in Tony Khan's promotion. His release was initially reported as having a potential non-compete clause, which was interesting to note.

With AEW positioned as one of the two top promotions in the North American territory, only WWE can be realistically considered as a new destination. This being if Punk wishes to remain in wrestling.

His return to WWE would be especially shocking, given that he walked out of the company in 2014 before being served his release papers on his wedding day.

What do you make of the 'Brawl Out' incident? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes