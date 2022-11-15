"He disappeared" - Jim Cornette shares his take on how a major AEW star would benefit from potential move to WWE

Jim Cornette believes that WWE may be a better home for a top AEW star.

Miro has had an inconsistent run on Tony Khan's roster. Although he initially came into the promotion with a dominant aura, his prominence eventually fell off. After winning the TNT Title from Darby Allin, he was sidelined for a considerable period of time due to an injury. Even after his return, he was not featured on TV for too long after his victory against the House of Black.

Jim Cornette recently questioned the whereabouts of Miro on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience.

"Is Miro still in AEW? Soon as he straightened up and became an A*s-kicking beast he disappeared." (02:47:59 - 02:48:05)

Speaking of the Redeemer's options if he joined WWE, Cornette gave a succint opinion.

"He would work in the WWE, wouldn't be a top guy, but he would work." (02:48:20 - 2:48:25)

Miro has had an impressive run in the Stamford-based company before. Only time will tell if he will join Triple H's roster in the future.

Miro's wife may be leaning towards joining AEW more than WWE

While there is no official indication of Miro joining WWE in the near future, his wife has certainly expressed interest in reuniting with her husband on-screen.

In a recent interview with Last Word on Pro Wrestling, CJ Perry (fka Lana) spoke about the possibility of her signing with Tony Khan's company.

“I truly believe Miro and I are a great package, wherever we go. We both love, above anything else in wrestling, the storytelling aspect of it. We have had a great run in WWE, and I enjoy watching Miro wrestle today, just as I used to do back then. Joining him again, wherever he goes wrestling is certainly an enticing offer for me. So, that’s why if I was to go there it would be about timing and story. I know we could add a lot to an already amazing show. It could happen next week, or it could never happen. People will just have to wait to find out. And that is the best part about this business.” (H/T: Wrestle Votes)

It remains to be seen whether Perry will kickstart a new storyline for Miro in AEW soon.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's words? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes