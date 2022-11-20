"He didn't end someone's career like Goldberg" - Twitterati explode to claims of WWE Hall of Famer burying talent following victory at AEW Full Gear

An AEW veteran was recently compared to WWE Legend Goldberg, in terms of the heat they receive from fans for seemingly the same action.

The veteran in question is Sting, who has had a distinguished career in the pro-wrestling business so far. Despite his surprising 63 years of age, he is still an active performer in AEW. The Icon has appeared in multiple pay-per-views for Tony Khan's company.

In the most recent appearance at Full Gear, Sting and Darby Allin took on a fight against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The intense battle ended with The Icon and Darby picking up the win. However, this has led fans to question why younger talents like Jay Lethal are being buried by veterans like Sting.

On being compared to the legendary Goldberg, the Twitterverse flooded social media with explanations of why Goldberg was disliked for burying younger stars, while Sting never caught any noticeable flak for it.

💞 BabyDoll 💞 @BabyDoll_6769 @JobberNationTV Uh... because Sting can still wrestle and doesn't make his opponent either look bad or risk his life. @JobberNationTV Uh... because Sting can still wrestle and doesn't make his opponent either look bad or risk his life.

Tyler Golasinski @GTGmoney226 @JobberNationTV Because he hasn’t challenge for the belt in any of his matches @JobberNationTV Because he hasn’t challenge for the belt in any of his matches

What a mark @Aotissbetter @JobberNationTV Because people are very picky on which old wrestler can beat young talent. It’s very odd. They have three doing it right now @JobberNationTV Because people are very picky on which old wrestler can beat young talent. It’s very odd. They have three doing it right now

𝙳𝙹 𝙺𝚛𝚞𝚗𝚌𝚑 @MainEventKrunch @JobberNationTV Sting is a literal living legend and well liked and respected amongst his peers. @JobberNationTV Sting is a literal living legend and well liked and respected amongst his peers.

Rich Allen @RichfromSheff @JobberNationTV Apart from Seth Rollins (who sucks anyway) Sting never seriously injured anybody, Goldberg has injured several wrestlers, most famously Bret Hart. @JobberNationTV Apart from Seth Rollins (who sucks anyway) Sting never seriously injured anybody, Goldberg has injured several wrestlers, most famously Bret Hart.

Joe @Joe64584885 @JobberNationTV Because sting can go and Goldberg almost killed undertaker and cand even go 2 mins without stopping to get air. @JobberNationTV Because sting can go and Goldberg almost killed undertaker and cand even go 2 mins without stopping to get air.

Missed the Full Gear results? Check them out here!

AEW Star Sting was recently praised by another WWE Hall of Famer

The Icon's skill in the squared circle were recently brought to attention by WWE veteran Teddy Long.

Speaking on the first episode of One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former expressed appreciation for Sting's expertise.

"Sting, you know like I said, he stays in shape, he stays in the gym, he watches what he eats now, takes care of his health real good. And that's all you got to do man, just starting taking care of yourself as you reach a certain age in life, then you got to cut out some of that stuff. You gotta cut out some of that drinking and all the bad food that you consumed over the years and stuff," Long said. [from 7:38 - 7:57]

With Sting winning his most recent match and reuniting with Darby Allin in AEW, it remains to be seen what is next on his radar in the coming months.

Do you think Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett should have won at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments below!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes