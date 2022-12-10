"He didn't even know where he was" - WWE veteran spills the beans on Jeff Hardy's condition after getting intoxicated in TNA

Jeff Hardy took his singles career to another level when he jumped from WWE to TNA in 2010. Unfortunately, the star's inner demons went rife during this time, something WWE veteran Dutch Mantell uncomfortably recalled recently.

Only a few months ago, Jeff Hardy made his triumphant debut with AEW, coming to the aid of his brother. Soon after, the star had a number of high-profile matches. Unfortunately, Jeff's demons caught up to him again, resulting in The Charismatic Enigma being arrested for a felony DUI, which he's still currently dealing with.

During the recent episode of Storytime With Dutch Mantell, the legend recalled the story he'd been told about the infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting match at TNA/Impact Wrestling Victory Road.

"I wasn’t there, but they tell me the story. [TNA] even questioned having the match, and I think Bischoff went to the ring and without the microphone just said ‘this is what we’re gonna do.’ And you could see Jeff [Hardy] there, he’s wavering. Anybody noticing that knew that something was wrong with him." [00:25 onward]

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift Today is the 10-year anniversary of the infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting match at TNA/Impact Wrestling Victory Road. It's probably my earliest memory of "Twitter outrage" in the wrestling community, here were some of the comments web.archive.org/web/2011031603… Today is the 10-year anniversary of the infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting match at TNA/Impact Wrestling Victory Road. It's probably my earliest memory of "Twitter outrage" in the wrestling community, here were some of the comments web.archive.org/web/2011031603… https://t.co/yDuPmApR20

Mantell continued, recalling an earlier episode with Hardy, where he was allegedly found intoxicated in his car.

"A year or so before that, we had Jeff to have this finish, [where] he was to run in the ring and help somebody. And we didn’t know where he was. I find him outside the studio in the car listening to music. He didn’t even know where he was and what he was supposed to do." [01:11 onward]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes that Jeff Hardy should retire at this point due to all the risks the veteran continues to take despite already being in his 40s.

Dutch Mantell believes that Jeff Hardy has many issues, despite being one of the nicest people he knows

Despite Jeff Hardy's many personal demons, few of his peers, if any at all, have had bad things to say about the Charismatic Enigma himself. Unfortunately, as Dutch Mantell points out, this doesn't have any bearing on the possible issues he could cause a promotion.

During the same episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran also had some nicer words to say about the 45-year-old.

"Jeff’s the greatest guy in the world, the friendliest guy in the world, and probably the most kind-hearted guy I know – if he’s straight. But when he gets pilled up, and it starts hurting your business, it’s time to have a little come-to-Jesus talk. But they never did." [02:40 onward]

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy's pretrial hearing is set for December 21st. Fans will simply have to wait until the proceedings conclude, as the star will remain suspended by AEW until his case reaches its conclusion.

