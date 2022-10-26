"F**king killing himself" - Jim Cornette wants 3-time WWE World Champion to retire from AEW and pro wrestling entirely

The AEW roster hasn't impressed Jim Cornette in the long run, but the veteran sat down to review the entire roster. When it came down to Jeff Hardy, Cornette made the unfortunate conclusion that he'd rather see Charismatic Enigma retire at this point.

Earlier this year, in March, Jeff Hardy made his well-received AEW debut to an eruption of cheers. While his run initially went well, it was abruptly interrupted when the veteran was arrested for a felony DUI and driving with a suspended license in June 2022.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legend admitted that Jeffrdy was a boon to AEW and the industry but that he simply takes too many risks inside and outside of the squared circle.

"I hate to say it, but no, Jeff does not make the cut. Yes, he’s a big name and a big star, and people like him but at the same time [at] what point do you want to be responsible for a f**king nearly middle-aged guy or nearly 50-year-old guy at this point now f**king killing himself? And/or taking him around the country exposing him to more bad influences?" Cornette questioned. [From 44:50 onward]

Cornette continued, noting that he doesn't believe that The Charismatic Enigma should still be trying to prove himself to fans:

"No, Jeff does not need to be in the ring at this point, doing the things that he feels he has to do to be Jeff Hardy." [45:18 onward]

Jeff Hardy was recently spotted in public again for the first time in months, alongside some of his fellow AEW colleagues and friends.

According to the AEW star's brother Matt Hardy, Jeff has been showing positive growth since his time in rehab

While there is no return window for Jeff Hardy at this stage, Tony Khan initially noted that the star will have to prove his sobriety through an extended stay in rehab.

Until then, The Charismatic Enigma will be indefinitely suspended, despite his ongoing legal proceedings.

Need my childhood idol Jeff Hardy in AEW expeditiously https://t.co/2JdUYSmZn4

During an appearance on Busted Open, Matt Hardy gave a brief update on his brother's condition and well-being since he went to rehab.

"He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I've had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he's at in life," Matt said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While this is no indication that Jeff Hardy is definitely on his way back to AEW, it is a positive outlook on his health. With his court proceedings set to continue on November 17, a definite answer might be closer than fans realize.

