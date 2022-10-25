[Photo] Jeff Hardy spotted for the first time since AEW suspension

For the first time since getting suspended by AEW in June 2022, Jeff Hardy resurfaced as he was spotted in a recent photo with Matt Hardy and the young duo Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

Hardy was sanctioned without pay and asked to enter rehab by President Tony Khan after he had another (third) DUI (driving under the influence) and multiple driving charges in Volusia County, Florida, back in June. After numerous reschedulings, he is set to have his pre-trial hearings on his case on November 17.

According to reports, The Charismatic Enigma won't be able to return from his AEW suspension until he figures out his legal troubles and personal issues.

Taking to Twitter, Jeff was seen having a great time with Kassidy, Quen, and his older brother, Matt. The trio had some food around them as well while taking a selfie.

Isiah responded to the post of FTR's Dax Harwood, who also shared a photo with his childhood idol Bret Hart and tag-team partner Cash Wheeler.

Marq Quen (far left), Jeff Hardy (left), Matt Hardy (right), and Isiah Kassidy (far right).

The Charismatic Enigma's last appearance and match with the company was at Double Or Nothing 2022 in May. He and The Broken One defeated The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in a dream tag-team match.

Matt Hardy wrestled his first match as a member of the villainous AEW stable

On the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage, Ethan Page defeated Isiah Kassidy, allowing The Firm to own Private Party and Matt Hardy's contract in the process.

Earlier on AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt competed in his first bout as part of The Firm against Lord Crewe. During his entrance, the heelish group took a page out of his playbook when they put up "The Firm Facts," a play on his "Matt Facts" when he was Version 1.

The 30-year-veteran easily dispatched his overwhelmed opponent with a Twist of Fate. However, Matt's celebration was cut short after Stokely Hathaway said that the former's finishing move would now belong to Page, who immediately called it "Page Turner."

All Ego then ordered The Broken One to pay up $100k ($50k for Twist of Fate and $50k for hitting The Firm's manager Stokely Hathaway) and "suspended" him for a week.

