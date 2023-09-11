"He wasn't even there" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for firing CM Punk's close friend

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has blasted AEW's decision of firing CM Punk's close friend Ace Steel, just days after the promotion let Punk go.

On September 7th, AEW decided to fire Ace Steel for the second time. This came about five days after the promotion announced that CM Punk was fired with cause, due to his latest fight with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at All In in London.

On the latest episode of Offical Jim Cornette podcast, Cornette criticized AEW for their handling of the situation of Ace Steel.

"You know, we talked about it for four f**king years. Tony wouldn't fire anybody .... He had the worst wrestlers of the indie scene that couldn't even be shown on television. He'd pay them for two, three years. He wouldn't fire them. Now, in a space of a week, he not only fires the biggest star he's had the whole time he's been running this f**king joint, but how do you fire Ace Steel over this... and again, they just gave him his job back. They just said, 'Okay, you're back. We're paying you. You work for the company. You're gonna do something. You can't come to TV, but you're gonna do something.' This deal has been made," Cornette said. (4:10 - 5:06)

Jim Cornette says AEW has been dishonest in with Ace Steel

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels that AEW has shown a lack of respect for Ace Steel, by firing him again without an explanation.

On the same episode of the podcast, Cornette questioned the logic behind letting go of Ace Steel, especially when he wasn't present during the Punk and Perry fight:

"Ace Steel wasn't in London. Ace Steel didn't front face locked Jungle Boy. Ace Steel wasn't even there. It was Punk. Punk front face locked him, now, they feel brave enough. That as soon as they get rid of the evil of CM Punk, this guy who had put up with everything else that they'd f**king done to him, and would f**king making him sit at home and not do what he was supposed to do in the time that he was maligned publicly because he was helping his wife and his friend, and then as soon as they feel like, 'Okay, Punk's gone, now we can just fire him again.' (5:08 - 5:54)

He continued:

"He didn't do anything new if he gave him his job back a little while ago. Well, he ain't done anything else. He wasn't even there. They're just liars and f**king backstabbers, not Tony, the people really running his company, the fking legal team and her buckaroos," Cornette said. (5:55 - 6:16)

Only time will tell what impact this decision will have on Tony Khan's promotion in the long run.

