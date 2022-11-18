"He doesn't exist for me" - Released WWE Superstar expresses resentment towards AEW star CM Punk

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish might be finished with All Elite Wrestling for some time, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't hate CM Punk.

Following Punk's actions after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, Fish called out the "Straight Edge Superstar" saying he wanted to fight him for real due to Bobby being friends with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

These comments were then reinforced by the reported backstage heat between Punk and Fish that stemmed from a breakdown in communication during their match on the October 27th 2021 edition of Dynamite.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ten Count's Steve Fall, Fish was asked about the time he called CM Punk out for a real fight and whether he would still like to do it if the opportunity arose. Here's what Fish had to say:

"Punk is not a blip on my radar. He doesn't exist for me." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

With Bobby Fish no longer in AEW and CM Punk seemingly on the way out of the company as well, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the two could once again cross paths. Until then, it looks as if this is one feud that won't be settled any time soon.

Bobby Fish isn't the only one who has a deep hatred for CM Punk

One man who has made everyone very aware of how he feels about Punk is AEW star Eddie Kingston, who like Bobby Fish, shared the ring with the former WWE Superstar in 2021, and didn't even talk to Punk during their brief on-screen rivalry.

"Me and him don’t talk, there was no communication," said Kingston. "...We just don’t like each other and now we’ve got to do business with each other and we don’t like it’. So things are going to be said. There’s no fear on my part of saying things and there’s no fear on his part and then in the match there was no fear for us to get a little bit loose... (H/T Sportskeeda)

It's fair to say that CM Punk is a divisive figure among fans and wrestlers, with the former AEW World Champion having legions of loyal followers and close friends within the industry, while others can't stand the sight of him.

Are you a fan of CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section down below!

