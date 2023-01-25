"He would get lost in the shuffle" - Konnan warns former world champion against signing with AEW

WCW legend Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on whether WWE or AEW should sign one of the hottest international stars in wrestling. He believes that the star in question might get lost in the shuffle in All Elite Wrestling.

The man Konnan is talking about is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White. Over the past few years, White has arguably become the biggest non-Japanese star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Switchblade has already made sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling, with White being used in the segment that led to the announcement of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. White not only competed at the event but also retained his IWGP World Championship.

Still one of the hardest shots of the year.

Jay White debuting on AEW Dynamite.



Jay White debuting on AEW Dynamite.

But if Jay White was to leave NJPW, should he join AEW or WWE? Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that while Switchblade is the perfect fit for All Elite Wrestling, he believes White will be lost in the mix.

“I saw Jay White in Impact when I was there, [he is] a really good wrestler, I just think that he’s tailor-made for AEW but I think if he goes to AEW he would get lost in the shuffle,” said Konnan. [51:08 - 51:29]

Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno also weighed in with his opinion, stating that neither company needs Jay White as they already have deep rosters.

“I don’t care bro, neither company needs another guy, they’ve got enough talent they’re working with that they should continue storytelling with.” said Disco Inferno. [50:57 - 51:07]

Jay White will be facing an AEW star at an upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling event

One of the reasons why Jay White has been a heavily discussed performer in 2023 is because there are rumors about him leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future.

White will take on Hikuleo at The New Beginning in Osaka event on February 11th in a "Loser Leaves Japan" Match. The stipulation only fuels rumors that he is on his way out of NJPW.

Official for NJPW in San Jose 02/18.

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White.



Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White.

Official for NJPW in San Jose 02/18.

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White.

However, one week after the scheduled match with Hikuleo, White will face AEW star Eddie Kingston at the NJPW "Battle in the Valley" event on February 18th, seemingly quietening rumors that Switchblade is leaving the company.

Despite being an NJPW event, Battle in the Valley will take place in San Jose, California. This means Switchblade isn't technically breaking any rules by competing at the event.

Do you think Jay White will join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below.

