"He didn't get it in WWE, but he got it in AEW" - Kurt Angle points out huge difference in top star's booking under Tony Khan

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle always keeps an eye on WWE and AEW's programming. He recently pointed out how a top star was booked differently by the two companies.

The star in question is AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. He recently secured the gold at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, defeating MJF. Before joining the Tony Khan-led company, The Samoan Submission Machine was signed to WWE. Despite having a stellar run in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he couldn't capture a world title.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled Joe many times back in their days in TNA. He had massive praise for his long-time on-screen rival on a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show. During the chat, the Olympic gold medalist highlighted how Joe got his flowers in the Tony Khan-led promotion, unlike his WWE tenure:

“Congrats, Samoa Joe. He didn't get it in WWE, but he got it in AEW [being booked to win the world title], and I'm really proud of him because that guy is so talented. He is one of the greatest big men I've ever wrestled in my life," Angle said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Angle and Joe share a rich history, and the former even mentioned that the AEW star was among the best big men he had wrestled in his career.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has numerous challengers gunning for his title

As Samoa Joe looks to dominate the All Elite Wrestling roster as its top titleholder, the company is seemingly positioning many top competitors to face him for the gold.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Joe's first challenger could be Swerve Strickland, with the match possibly being booked for the company's next pay-per-view show, Revolution 2024. Moreover, Adam Cole pointed out on last week's Dynamite that his new ally, Wardlow, would aim to bring the world title to the Undisputed Kingdom.

It will be interesting to see which star gets in line first to compete against The Samoan Submission Machine as a new reign begins in All Elite Wrestling.

