AEW World Champion Samoa Joe set for blockbuster first-time-ever match against former WWE star - Reports

Samoa Joe is currently at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling as the reigning AEW World Championship. As per a recent report, Joe could soon put his title on the line against Swerve Strickland at Revolution 2024.

The 44-year-old headlined Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30th, where he challenged MJF for the World Title. At the end of the grueling fight, Samoa Joe emerged victorious, much to the shock and amazement of fans. Later, he appeared on this week's episode of Dynamite in a backstage segment.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Joe's first challenger could be Swerve Strickland, who has considerable momentum behind him. It was noted that the two stars could clash at Revolution 2024 on March 3rd.

There's still close to two months for the event, and as such, AEW has plenty of time to build the feud between the former WWE stars. It's also worth noting that Wardlow is also in contention for the title, as revealed by Adam Cole on Dynamite.

AEW veteran Jim Ross lavishes praise on Samoa Joe

On the recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross heaped tons of praise on Samoa Joe, saying he was the right person to represent AEW at the top. The WWE legend also spoke about how just versatile a performer Joe is, highlighting his capability to have great matches with all kinds of opponents:

"You know [Samoa] Joe has been over the years has proven to be very durable and his work is believable. So I am a big Samoa Joe proponent, he's the right man for the job it seems like he can have good matches with just about anybody as a babyface or a heel which is important. Have the ability to dance with different partners, so yeah I like that move, I like the fact that Joe is a champion and I like the fact that he has the ability to work with just about anybody," said Ross.

It remains to be seen who emerges as the first challenger for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship in the coming weeks.

