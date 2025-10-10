"He was not getting anywhere"- Hall of Famer explains why Andrade returned to AEW after WWE exit (Exclusive)

Andrade El Idolo made his return to AEW earlier this month, on the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. Interestingly, the former NXT Champion had left AEW at the end of 2023 to join WWE, and now makes his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion, less than two years later.

The 35-year-old left WWE last month after he was reportedly fired for multiple wellness policy breaches. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently explained the reason behind Andrade's return to All Elite Wrestling, despite having a not-so-successful first stint with the company between 2021 and 2023.

He was talking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, where he stated that his recent WWE tenure didn't do much for him. He explained that it is a new start for him in the company, and he looked the part he was playing. He claimed that Andrade could end up becoming one of the company's top stars.

"He was not getting anywhere in his last WWE tenure there he seemed like an also-ran. Came back to AEW in a surprise in the ring, had the mask, took it off, he had long hair, he looked a lot more vicious. It's a new start for him, and this is good, and I think he can go all the way to the top in this company." Apter said.

Andrade's appearance at last week's Dynamite created a lot of buzz on social media, as it caught everyone by surprise. To make things more interesting, he ended up attacking one of the company's biggest stars, Kenny Omega, and was then revealed to be the newest member of the Don Callis Family. This pairing with Don Callis is set to be an interesting storyline in the weeks to come.

