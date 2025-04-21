"He would go to AEW to die" - Dutch Mantell is glad former World Heavyweight Champion didn't leave WWE

A top WWE star recently re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion. This made wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell happy to see him stay with the global juggernaut amidst the roaring success he has claimed.
The star, who is also a former World Heavyweight Champion, is Gunther, who signed a five-year deal with WWE last year. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend claimed that his career would have taken a huge hit had he decided to leave the company and possibly sign with rival promotion AEW.
Mantell applauded Gunther's tenure in the company so far and believed that fans believed in his character and work ethic. Moreover, he also stated that The Ring General would soon carry a title around his waist in the company.
"He would go to AEW to die ... but in WWE, ya he is doing great. I think he is one of my favorite ... performers in WWE is when Gunther comes on and I already ... nailed him ... for those that remember, the second coming of Johnny Ballentine because he is. I think people kinda believe in Gunther, I'm sure that ... the CM Punk slap he took from Gunther, did you see that? He rolled upon the mat and oh my god .... that was funny but ... Gunther I think is one of their big acts, and you will see the title around that guy." [0:48 - 1:50]
Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41
Gunther had carved out a remarkable run as the World Heavyweight Champion ever since winning the title back at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He defended his title in the opening match of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 against the winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Main Event Jey Uso.
The Ring General walked into the match with the upper hand on Jey Uso on the road to WrestleMania. Following a stellar showdown, the fans witnessed a shocking conclusion as Jey Uso made Gunther tap out with a sleeper hold to win his first world championship in the promotion.
With the Austrian no longer at the pinnacle of Monday Night RAW, it will be interesting to see how Gunther bounces back after a major setback on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
