Gunther reveals he's signed a new WWE deal; details insane added perks

Gunther revealed that he had a major request before re-signing with the company, and WWE obliged. The veteran will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 37-year-old was interviewed on The Ariel Helwani Show today and disclosed that he had asked for a tour bus before signing a new deal with the company last year. The World Heavyweight Champion noted that the promotion gave him a tour bus, and added that you never get things you don't ask for.

"I signed a new (WWE) contract and (a tour bus) was part of it. I asked for that. What you don't ask for, you don't get," he said.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and will be facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Main Event Jey confronted his WrestleMania opponent and delivered a passionate promo ahead of their title match.

Gunther refuses to comment on Jey Uso following WWE RAW

Gunther had no interest in addressing his confrontation with Jey Uso following this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso last week on the red brand, and may have inadvertently unlocked another side of Jey Uso due to his actions. The World Heavyweight Champion was interviewed by Sam Roberts on this week's episode of RAW Recap, but refused to discuss his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

"I have a great reign, and we just came back from Europe. We had record-breaking houses there. I was on every live event, and I was on almost every TV show over there, and I think there's enough to talk about that. Let's talk about this fantastic reign that I'm having and I'm still going to have after WrestleMania," he said. (From 20:30 to 21:17)

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest after Finn Balor interfered in the match. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can capture the title at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

