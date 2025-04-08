Gunther breaks silence after intense segment on WWE RAW; refuses to address Jey Uso

Gunther was stunned on WWE RAW when he met Jey Uso following his actions from last week's episode. Today, the World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence and refused to address his interaction with Main Event Jey.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther came out smiling but was quickly interrupted by Jey Uso. Soon, the World Heavyweight Champion realized that he had unleashed a different side of Main Event Jey following the attack on Jimmy Uso, and he might have to pay the price when the two collide in Las Vegas.

In an interview on RAW Recap following WWE RAW, Sam Roberts asked Gunther about his interaction with Jey Uso. However, The Ring General seemed disturbed after the segment and broke his silence by talking about his reign as champion and refused to address the challenger heading into Las Vegas.

"It just mentions that it's an interview with me, Gunther. So, I'm not interested in speaking about Jey Uso. So, if you have any further questions about me, I'm happy to have a little interview here, but otherwise... I don't want to talk about Jey Uso," Gunther said.

He added:

"I have a great reign, and we just came back from Europe. We had record-breaking houses there. I was on every live event, and I was on almost every TV show over there, and I think there's enough to talk about that. Let's talk about this fantastic reign that I'm having and I'm still going to have after WrestleMania," Gunther said. (From 20:30 to 21:17)

Why was Jey Uso angry at Gunther on WWE RAW?

Last month, Gunther tried to involve Jimmy Uso in his storyline against Jey Uso, and The Usos reunited on WWE television for the first time in nearly two years. Later, Big Jim tried to encourage his brother and slapped the taste out of The Ring General's mouth during a backstage segment.

The slap came with a huge price as the two had a one-on-one match on Monday Night RAW. After the match, the World Heavyweight Champion made a statement and brutalized Jimmy Uso in front of Jey Uso, who was tied up to the ropes and couldn't save his brother from the onslaught.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Uso warned Gunther about what he's willing to do to him at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and vowed to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

