Jey Uso confronting Gunther on RAW was nothing any WWE fan could have expected, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso has been feuding with Gunther for the past few weeks in WWE, in what can only be called a David and Goliath spectacle. His recent promo battle with the Ring General drew a lot of attention, prompting veteran journalist Bill Apter to comment.
Jey is clearly the underdog in the feud, and Gunther has been turning increasing volatile. His attack on Jimmy Uso was another attempt at intimidating his challenger at WrestleMania 41. However, it appears that this only served to strengthen Jey's resolve, as evidenced by his words on WWE RAW.
Speaking about the segment on UnSKripted, Bill Apter praised Jey's skill on the mic and stated:
"Jey Uso's verbal tirade at Gunther last night really got to me in a good way. He showed more, I am gonna call it schmaltz, in his face to face with Gunther. And there was no attack. People are saying, 'The guy just almost killed your brother, aren't you gonna attack him?' They didn't do that. And I was waiting for him becuase Gunther was wearing a white shirt which blood would have looked wonderful, aka, like Dusty Rhodes used to do in his white shirt blood. But they kept it classy and the anger that Jey Uso displayed on RAW, I thought was pretty damn good." [11:32 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jey and Gunther in the coming weeks in WWE.
