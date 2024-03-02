"He doesn't have a good track record" - AEW personality makes it clear the company won't hire Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

An AEW name recently stated that the promotion was unlikely to ever hire former WWE CEO Vince McMahon due to his "track record." The person in question is QT Marshall, who didn't mince any words before talking about McMahon.

Earlier this year, several serious accusations were leveled against Vince McMahon, which shook the wrestling world. The 78-year-old immediately resigned from his duties in WWE, and there hasn't been any rumor of his return ever since.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall was quizzed if there was any chance of AEW hiring McMahon down the line. Marshall bluntly stated that there was little chance of it happening and explained how it was important for a fair investigation to be undertaken into all the allegations.

"I don't think so. He doesn't have a good track record, apparently. Like I said, unless he gets cleared and everything is gone, hey, that's one thing. But, you know, unfortunately, especially nowadays, and it should have always been like this: if something like this happens, freeze, remove that person until everything gets settled, and then you can figure it out. I think that's the best way to handle it. Write him off the right way for business purposes on TV, and then you just figure it out, let the system handle it the right way, and you take it from there." [1:50 - 2:28]

QT Marshall talks about his All Elite Wrestling run, discussions with WWE, and Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in the video above.

QT Marshall on his talks with WWE before his AEW return

In the same chat, Marshall recalled having a conversation with WWE recently before choosing to return to AEW. The 38-year-old star explained that his talks with the Stamford-based promotion didn't go anywhere as he wouldn't have been able to focus on his other coaching interests if he joined the company.

"When I spoke to them (WWE), it was like a 3-4 minute conversation, and they just asked me what I wanted to do, and I told them what I would like to do. We didn't even get past that point. I remember the guy they kind of linked me up with; he was like, 'Wait, you're already going back to AEW?' and I said, 'Yeah.' I understand what I want to do. Even if I was a full-time in-ring talent in WWE, I couldn't do all this stuff, " said QT Marshall.

Those expecting QT Marshall to perform on TV would be disappointed, as he has signed only a non-wrestling deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Vince McMahon would ever return to wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

