"He got three shots off" - AEW star recalls almost getting killed during his match against Sting

While facing off against legendary wrestler Sting, AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a distressing incident that occurred during their match.
Roberts, a celebrated wrestler and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, recently shared a frightening incident that occurred during his match against Sting in Dallas, Texas. He had a harrowing encounter with a possible gunshot.
During a recent interview with Big Reptile Talk, Jake "The Snake" Roberts about a memorable fan encounter. He said a man in the ninth row suddenly stood up and pulled out a gun, firing three shots at him:
“Craziest one would have been in Dallas, Texas. I was wrestling Sting. A guy stood up in the ninth row, reached in his jacket. [He] pulled out a pistol and started shooting at me. He got three shots off. Missed me. That’s about as crazy as it gets. I jumped my ass out of that ring, got underneath the ring and hid.” [H/T - Inside The Ropes]
AEW star Jake Roberts recalls a life-threatening incident
Jake Roberts has had a fascinating life, both as a performer and outside of his wrestling career. Given his unique persona of carrying a live snake, it's not surprising that he has encountered many unusual experiences throughout his life.
During an episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts shared a tale of a surprising experience with a supposedly dead alligator, which ended up being very much alive.
“We back up and get out and make sure it’s dead, and throw it in the back of that f***ing car. We were just going to take him home man, it’s like a seven or eight-foot alligator or something. There was room for it right there. You can reach over the seat and pat him and everything. All of a sudden we hear it, that mother****** wasn’t quite dead, no he was coming back. So we had to go ahead and kill it, man,” said the AEW star. [H/T Inside the Ropes]
Through his podcast and various interviews, Jake Roberts has shared some of his unique experiences and stories that have cemented his status as a memorable personality in the world of professional wrestling.
