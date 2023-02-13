"That motherf*** wasn’t quite dead" - WWE legend Jake Roberts recalls a life-threatening incident

AEW star Jake Roberts has certainly had an eventful life both in and out of the ring, so what else would you expect from a man who carries a literal snake around with him? But did you know he almost had a very fatal accident with an alligator?

Roberts has had some very chaotic moments involving animals during his career in the ring, from his infamous performance at Heroes of Wrestling, where he pretended his snake was his own male organ, to the time when Randy Savage almost got his nipple bitten off in the ring.

However, some of the most insane stories from Jake's life have come from his time away from the ring, including the time he and a group of wrestlers decided to pick up a dead alligator from the side of the road.

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift 30 years ago today, Jake Roberts attacked Randy Savage with his cobra. This was one of my favorite wrestling angles growing up. #WWE 30 years ago today, Jake Roberts attacked Randy Savage with his cobra. This was one of my favorite wrestling angles growing up. #WWE https://t.co/g4CnbFhYeK

Speaking on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts recently shared a story of his encounter with a dead alligator that turned out to be very much alive.

“We back up and get out and make sure it’s dead, and throw it in the back of that f***ing car. We were just going to take him home man, it’s like a seven or eight-foot alligator or something. There was room for it right there, you can reach over the seat and pat him and everything. All of a sudden we hear it, that mother****** wasn’t quite dead, no he was coming back. So we had to go ahead and kill it, man.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Given this story, it's safe to say that Jake won't be changing his name to Jake "The Alligator" Roberts any time soon.

Jake Roberts' protege has been rather unhappy as of late

One of the main reasons Jake Roberts isn't currently seen on AEW TV is due to the fact that the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer hasn't been seen either.

Archer was last seen in AEW on the November 18th, 2022, edition of Rampage, where he lost in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament to Ricky Starks, the tournament's eventual winner.

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt 51 days since I laced up my boots last!



NOT by choice! 51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!

Lance recently expressed his frustration at his lack of ring time on social media, where he stated it had been 51 days since he last wrestled, but that was not by his choice.

The match Lance was referring to wasn't even in AEW; that would have been a tag team match he competed in for New Japan Pro Wrestling in December 2022. At the time of writing, there has been no word on when Archer or Jake Roberts will be on TV next.

