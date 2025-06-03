"He grabs me and hugs me" - Top AEW star reveals he bumped into Kevin Owens after several years

A top AEW star has revealed how he bumped into Kevin Owens after many years. Surprisingly, they had a pleasant encounter, which might come as a shock to some fans, as the stars are in rival promotions.

Matthew Jackson is one-half of the Young Bucks with his brother, Nicholas Jackson. He is also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Ever since turning heel, the Young Bucks have rarely broken character.

However, recently, on a livestream of his personal YouTube channel, which Jackson was recording with his wife, Matthew revealed how his meeting with Owens went when they accidentally bumped into each other last year.

“Yeah, he looks very familiar. I go, 'Oh my Gosh. Is that Kevin? It's Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens, as you may know him.' I sneak up to him and he's taking pictures with his kids and stuff. 'Hey Kev, what's up man.' He turns around and looks at me. His eyes are so big, he doesn't even know how to react. He goes, 'Oh my God.' He grabs me and hugs me, the biggest bear hug ever. I don't think he let go for ten seconds. 'What are the chances!' We're just talking, getting caught up, because it had been a minute. It was so cool because literally the rest of the vacation, we kind of had our vacation together. It was last March.” [H/T Fightful]

Disappointing update on Kevin Owens’ future

Kevin Owens announced days prior to WrestleMania 41 that he had to take a break from wrestling because of a neck injury. That prevented him from having a match with Randy Orton at the Grandest Show of Them All.

He has since been away, and Wrestlevotes has now given an update on the situation of The Prizefighter. It was mentioned on Sportskeeda Q&A that he has yet to undergo the procedure on his neck and that a return date is not yet known.

“Kevin Owens has not had any procedure to this date, so as far as recovery and return, we're months and months away from that, so, we'll see.”

The fans will be hoping to see their favorite wrestler return soon, fit and healthy.

