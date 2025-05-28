Latest on Kevin Owens’ WWE status (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was all set to face former partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. The two had been brawling for weeks, and their rivalry was set to culminate at The Show of Shows before WWE was thrown a curveball with Owens' injury.

The former WWE Universal Champion announced on the April 4 episode of SmackDown that he suffered a neck injury that left him unable to compete. This led to Owens being taken off the WrestleMania card, and Orton instead faced a mystery opponent, revealed to be former TNA Champion Joe Hendry.

Talking about Owens' current status during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes shared a disappointing update for the Prizefighter's fans. He stated that KO is months away from his return from injury.

"Kevin Owens has not had any procedure to this date, so as far as recovery and return, we're months and months away from that, so, we'll see," he said. [From 25:47 onwards]

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular superstars in the company. Many believe that the former US Champion is one of the most complete wrestlers in the world today, combining his in-ring ability with on-the-mic work. Fans were disappointed to see KO miss this year's WrestleMania, especially after having main-evented two WrestleManias in a row.

