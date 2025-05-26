WWE star shocks the world; wins TNA World Championship

A WWE star has just shocked the world. He won the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground.

Ad

Ever since Trick Williams lost the NXT Championship, he has come unhinged. He has shown a more aggressive side to himself as he slowly turned heel over the past few weeks because of his inability to win back the title he lost. Recently, Joe Hendry confronted him about his changed demeanor, which did not please Trick Williams and ignited the feud between Hendry and Williams.

As a result, Ava announced that Joe Hendry would defend his TNA World Championship for the first time at NXT Battleground. Tonight on the show, both men put on a highly physical contest during the match. Trick Williams even tried to use the TNA World Championship; however, the referee stopped him.

Ad

Trending

Towards the end of the match, Trick Williams slammed Hendry onto the TNA World Title. He then followed it up with a Trick Shot to win the belt, making him the first WWE star to win a TNA World Championship while still being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion. This win came as a shock to many WWE fans.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be the first person to challenge Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More