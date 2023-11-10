"He should be grateful somebody is booking him" - Fans lose it after former WWE star refuses to lose at recent AEW show

Fans have weighed in their thoughts on a recent report surrounding a former WWE Superstar refusing to put an AEW talent over on an All Elite Wrestling program.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there was a reason for there only being three matches on the October 27th edition of AEW Rampage rather than four.

That reason was that former WWE Superstar Metalik was supposed to go one-on-one with Komander, but refused to lose. Metalik had already been defeated by Komander on a recent edition of ROH on HonorClub, but when asked to do it for a second time, he simply refused to do the job.

This sort of thing has unfortunately been common in wrestling over the years, with legends like Hulk Hogan becoming known for not wanting to lose. However, it seems that a number of AEW fans on social media aren't having Metalik's behaviour, and believe that he should be grateful Tony Khan is booking him in the first place.

At the time of writing, there has been no word on Metalik's reasoning behind his decision, but Sportskeeda Wrestling will have the latest when the news breaks.

Komander will be in action again this Friday on AEW Rampage

Hopefully Komander can have a little bit more luck this week on AEW Rampage when he returns to action. However, his opponents are two of the most decorated, performers in All Elite Wrestling.

This Friday on a special live edition of Rampage, Komander will team up with El Hijo del Vikingo to take on the former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR in a first-time dream match. While on paper it might seem like a huge style clash, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are no strangers to lucha libre as they held the AAA Tag Team Championships for 438 days.

This week's edition of Rampage will be coupled with a taping of Collision that will air on November 11th. At the time of writing, only two matches have been announced, but they are certainly going to be good ones.

Rush and Dralistico of La Faccion Ingobrenable will face The Workhorsemen, and the new trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous will take on the team of Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland. The latter of the two teams will look to use this match as a good warm-up for their upcoming match at Full Gear.

Will you be watching any of these matches? Let us know in the comments section below!

