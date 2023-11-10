AEW star refuses to lose - Reports

An AEW star reportedly refused to put over highflying superstar Komander in a match on AEW Rampage.

The star in question is none other than Metalik (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE), who regularly performs on Ring of Honor. The Highflyer also appears in All Elite Wrestling as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Metalik refused to put Komander over in a match that was supposed to take place on the October 20, 2023 edition of Rampage:

"The reason the 10/20 Rampage show had only three matches instead of four is because Komander vs. Metalik was booked for the show and then pulled when Metalik refused to put Komander over. Metalik still worked Collision a few days later but that can’t have helped his standing here," WON reported.

AEW star Komander on WWE's interest in signing him

AEW star Komander debuted in All Elite Wrestling in March 2023 and made headlines in pro wrestling. It was reported that WWE had an interest in signing the Luchador before his debut.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the success the Highflyer had in indy promotions led to interest from both companies, and Komander chose to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Komander expressed his gratitude and shared the story behind pursuing his goal to become a professional wrestler:

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next. That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do,” Komander said. (H/T Wrestletalk)

