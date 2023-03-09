Recent AEW debutant breaks silence on WWE interest rumors

Mexican luchador Komander recently made headlines in the world of professional wrestling following his impressive debut on the March 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. He has now addressed rumors about WWE's interest in him since his debut.

Komander's impressive debut in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on Dynamite, featuring his signature move of rope walking and a breathtaking springboard dive to the outside of the ring, has garnered attention from WWE and other major wrestling companies.

Triple H, since taking over as the creative head, has brought back several wrestlers and is actively seeking to add new talent to the roster.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE's interest in Komander before his All Elite Wrestling debut. His success has led to interest from both promotions. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Komander expressed his gratitude and shared his background, saying he pursued wrestling because he loves it.

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next. That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do,” Komander said. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Recent AEW debutant reportedly on WWE's radar

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Komander's recent debut in AEW, but it seems that WWE is also showing interest in the Mexican luchador.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Komander is on WWE's radar, despite being under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico.

“Komander, who debuted on Dynamite in the ladder match with no buildup at all, was not under contract when put on the show and is very much on WWE radar. Komander actually is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico and not sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign with WWE or AEW." (H/T WrestlePurists)

It remains unclear how his current contract will affect his ability to sign with either WWE or AEW. Nevertheless, Komander's impressive performance has caught the attention of both major wrestling companies, leaving fans curious about his next move.

