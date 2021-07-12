"He has been a great investment"- AEW president heaps praise on Chris Jericho

AEW President and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, recently acknowledged Chris Jericho as a crucial asset for his company.

After spending almost 15 years with Vince McMahon's promotion, Chris Jericho stunningly joined AEW in 2019 and immediately became the top star of the rising promotion. The Demo god became the inaugural AEW World Champion with his reign lasting 182 days. He even created his own faction, which goes by the name The Inner Circle. His star power has elevated newcomers to showcase their talent in the company.

In an interview with the Dan Le Batard show, Tony Khan heaped praise on Chris Jericho, stating that he has been a great investment. The AEW president further added that Jericho is a creative genius backstage:

"Jericho has been a great investment. Chris is one of the all-time great wrestlers and still one of the great wrestlers today and also one of the greatest minds in wrestling. In addition to being in some of the most famous matches in AEW like the Stadium Stampede or his title win over Hangman Page or defending the title against Cody Rhodes or losing the title to Jon Moxley, the Blood & Guts match, Chris has been in a lot of big matches in AEW. He’s also, with his mind, helped me organize AEW. He’s brought in great names, helped with story ideas. He’s one of the most valuable people in wrestling. I was very fortunate to be linked up with Chris," Tony Khan said.

Chris Jericho's ability to reinvent himself from time to time has helped him stay relevant in this business for decades. Despite not featuring in the main event scene, The Demo god has found himself to be a part of prominent storylines from time to time. One must not forget about his contribution towards the creation of a heel faction like the Pinnacle.

Chris Jericho needs to overcome an uphill task to face MJF

During the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite last week, MJF stated that Chris Jericho needs to overcome four opponents of his choosing first to get a match against him.

Apparently, the Demo god has accepted the challenge and will be in for a fight for his life. The segment further intensified the feud between Chris Jericho and MJF. It remains to be seen if Le Champion will get his hands on the Salt of the Earth.

