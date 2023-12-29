"He has a great relationship with HHH" - Fans explode after rumors of top AEW star possibly leaving for WWE surface

A top AEW star could return to the WWE, and the possibility of the move happening is likely as fans believe that the latter has a great relationship with the head of creative in WWE, Triple H.

The star in question is none other than Andrade El Idolo, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, the former United States Champion's run in the company has been underwhelming. It was recently reported that Andrade is set to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and many believe that a return to the WWE could be happening in 2024.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE expects Andrade to return to the company, but he could stay in All Elite Wrestling if Tony Khan gives him a better offer.

"Those in WWE expect Andrade to return to the company. Those close to him say that he may very well go back but is also open to staying in AEW if Tony Khan makes a better offer than WWE."

Swerve Strickland wants to face Andrade El Idolo in AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently shared his desire to face former WWE United States Champion and fellow AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Strickland and Andrade have gone face to face before during the Casino Battle Royal on an episode of Dynamite in 2022. El Idolo successfully eliminated Swerve from the contest, which sparked a friendly rivalry between the two.

Speaking on the ROAR Around the Ring podcast, Swerve Strickland praised Andrade El Idolo and believed that having a match against him would create magic.

"For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match. We’ve interacted in battle royales before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royale, so that’s someone of course I would love to go on-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one. He’s one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who’s one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade’s one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic," Strickland said. [H/T: Fightful]

