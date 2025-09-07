“He Has Never Taken Her Seriously,” “Its Frustrating”- Fans Baffled With Tony Khan’s Booking of Former AEW Champion

A former AEW champion has been poorly booked by Tony Khan as of late. Fans have now reacted to her recent booking.

Willow Nightingale joined the AEW roster in 2021. She started off competing on Dark and Dark: Elevation before she became a regular feature on Dynamite and Collision. Last year, she reached the pinnacle of her All Elite Wrestling run when she won the TBS Championship. However, she could only hold onto the title for 35 days before losing it. Since losing the TBS Title, Willow Nightingale has been floundering in the women's division. She has had a few storylines, but nothing has been memorable.

Now, fans are also starting to get tired of the way she has been booked. Many fans took to social media recently to question Tony Khan's booking of Willow Nightingale. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: X.com)

Willow Nightingale Opened Up About Re-Signing With AEW

Despite her current booking, Willow Nightingale re-signed with AEW before her contract expired earlier this year. This means that the former TBS Champion will remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion for the foreseeable future.

During a recent interview with the News Herald, Willow Nightingale said that she is happy with her current position and hadn't even considered leaving Tony Khan's promotion before re-signing with them.

“The idea of entertaining free agency didn’t even really cross my mind. I mean, obviously, the thought was there because it’s a business at the end of the day, but I am so happy where I am, and I feel like my work here is so far from done. And the things that I love about wrestling the most are afforded to me here. I do get to travel and see the world, wrestle other places, wrestle other people," Willow admitted. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Willow Nightingale in All Elite Wrestling.

