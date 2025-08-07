31-year-old star addresses re-signing with AEW amid speculations of interest from WWE

A former AEW TBS Champion opened up about why she re-signed with AEW despite rumored interest from the WWE. The star also described the perks of staying All Elite.

The 31-year-old star, Willow Nightingale, re-signed with AEW before her contract was up earlier this year. She has been with the company since 2021. Willow has also won the TBS Championship during her tenure and is currently involved in a storyline with Kris Statlander.

After Nightingale re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion, there were rumors that WWE had significant interest in signing her as well. Meanwhile, Willow reflected on her decision.

In an interview with the News Herald, Willow Nightingale said that she is happy where she is, and she is far from done with the company. Willow also described how she gets to travel the world and wrestle in other places while being under contract:

“The idea of entertaining free agency didn’t even really cross my mind. I mean, obviously, the thought was there because it’s a business at the end of the day, but I am so happy where I am, and I feel like my work here is so far from done. And the things that I love about wrestling the most are afforded to me here. I do get to travel and see the world, wrestle other places, wrestle other people," Willow admitted. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

AEW star on wanting top spots while namedropping ex-WWE stars

The AEW star Willow Nightingale also namedropped the former WWE stars, Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, who are currently holding the top spots as champions in the All Elite women's division.

In the same interview, Willow admitted that everyone wants the spot where Storm and Mercedes are currently:

"We all want each other’s spot. Whoever’s at the top — (AEW women’s world champion) Toni Storm, (TBS champion) Mercedes Moné — we all want to be you. That’s the company I want to be in," Willow stated. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Hereafter, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Willow Nightingale now that her contract with AEW is extended.

