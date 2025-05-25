WWE reportedly had major interest in AEW star who is set to make history at Double or Nothing

AEW is hours away from presenting its seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and several stars are already trending topics. A certain fan-favorite recently shut down rumors and speculation on their contract status, but now sources are revealing how WWE felt about the potential acquisition.

Double or Nothing VII will feature 10 matches, including three championship showdowns, the finals of The Owen Hart Cup for 2025, and AEW's marquee gimmick match: Anarchy In The Arena. The chaotic hybrid bout concept will feature 10 men this year, plus two women who will be making wrestling history by entering the contest: Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale.

According to PWInsider, WWE was significantly interested in The Babe with the Power. While it's been acknowledged that the Stamford-based promotion could've signed Nightingale a few years ago, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and their teams considered it more recently.

Willow confirmed that she re-signed with Khan well before she hit free agency. Sources now report that WWE officials likely would have made an offer to Nightingale if she had hit free agency.

Nightingale debuted for AEW in May 2021, and since then, she's found success around the world. She had a 45-day reign as the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion before signing her All Elite contract in October 2022, then won The Owen Hart Cup in July 2023. Willow held AEW's TBS Championship for 35 days and CMLL's World Women's Championship for 62 days.

AEW Double or Nothing final lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will present its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV in just a few hours. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Anarchy In The Arena: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Marina Shafir vs. Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale

AEW will debut at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, for tonight's pay-per-view. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET via Prime Video and all social media platforms, and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. on PPV.

