"He had some health issues" - Real reason behind Miro's disappointing AEW run and future speculated by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Miro (FKA Rusev), along with Malakai Black and Ricky Starks, has reportedly left AEW. The former TNT Champion's run was underwhelming, and wrestling veteran Bill Apter has given his take on it.

Ad

In 2020, WWE released Rusev, which led to his signing with AEW in that same year. He quickly became a dominant character and won the TNT Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, after losing the Championship, Miro never got booked fairly and barely appeared on television.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Senior Editor Bill Apter questioned why AEW didn't utilize Miro as was over with the fans. The veteran stated he would like to see Miro come back to WWE as Rusev and be pushed as a strong character:

Ad

Trending

"Well, we don't know at this point, what's going to happen and why they really hadn't used Miro. I mean, he had some health issues from what I understand injuries. But he was over so strong for such a long time in WWE as Rusev and they never really realized his full potential in that company. So I'd like to see him come back as Rusev. You know, a lot of people think without Lana, if he comes back, it's not going to be the same thing. But I think they could bring him back even stronger depending upon what storyline they bring him in." [From 01:41 to 02:21]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Former AEW star Miro could thrive in WWE if he chooses to return

Miro (FKA Rusev) left WWE when the promotion was under Vince McMahon's creative regime. However, since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative in 2022, many talents like Andrade, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, CM Punk, and more have returned to the company.

Triple H has booked Miro in NXT and could position him on either SmackDown or RAW upon his return. Miro could go one-on-one against the likes of Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed. These matches could prove to be some great bouts for the wrestling fans.

Ad

The fans will have to wait and see if Miro decides to return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future.

If you use the quote from H1, Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback