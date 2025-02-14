  • home icon
  Rusev aka Miro breaks silence after AEW release; teases reuniting huge WWE team

Rusev aka Miro breaks silence after AEW release; teases reuniting huge WWE team

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:40 GMT
Could the star be back? (Image credit: WWE.com)
Could the star be back? (Image credit: WWE.com)

Former WWE United States Champion Miro, aka Rusev, has broken his silence after his release from AEW. He has appeared to tease what's next.

Rusev was one of three stars recently released from their contracts in AEW. Ricky Starks was also let go and has already signed with WWE, appearing on this week's episode of NXT. Meanwhile, Aleister Black, aka Malakai Black, has also been released, and it's expected that he will sign with the company as well.

However, Miro has gone one step further and commented after Sheamus posted a picture of the two of them together. He teased reuniting The Irish Man as two members of the former League of Nations.

Soon after the news broke that the star was gone from AEW, Sheamus posted a picture with him where the two were drinking. Now, Rusev has reposted the story and shared that he is back at it again. The star appears to hint at a reunion with his old tag team partner in WWE.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

"Back at it again," he wrote.
The star posted the picture (Image Credit: Miro's Instagram)
The star posted the picture (Image Credit: Miro's Instagram)

Should it end up happening, this will be the first reunion of the League of Nations at some point. After years away from the company, it will also see the star re-signed to WWE.

Other than Sheamus and Rusev, aka Miro, where are the other former WWE League of Nations Members?

WWE saw the foundation of the League of Nations in 2015 when Sheamus from Ireland, Wade Barrett from England, Alberto Del Rio from Mexico, and Miro from Bulgaria joined forces.

The stars were anti-American and were established by the Authority to destroy Roman Reigns. While Rusev is currently out of work after being released from AEW, Sheamus is a top name in WWE. His main motivation is to seemingly pursue the Intercontinental title.

Meanwhile, Wade Barrett has become a full-time commentator and is on the SmackDown desk. On the other hand, Alberto Del Rio has left WWE, and there is no chance of him re-signing with the company now.

However, with Sheamus and the Bulgarian star, a League of Nations reunion is far from out of the question. It remains to be seen if Triple H re-signs the star to WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
