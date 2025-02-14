  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks' name change update after joining WWE - Reports

Ricky Starks' name change update after joining WWE - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 01:09 GMT
The star is here (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is here (Credit: WWE.com)

Ricky Starks recently signed with WWE and is now part of the company. However, following his debut, there have been some questions about what his ring name will be.

When Starks appeared on NXT, he cut a promo, but at the same time, there was no mention of his name at all. Since the company often changes the names of newly signed wrestlers, fans were left wondering if this meant that Starks would receive a new name now that he left AEW.

The company avoided using his name on his debut, and it has now been noted that the deal came together very quickly, but he is part of the WWE roster at this time. However, currently, there's still speculation about what he will be called.

also-read-trending Trending

Fightful Select reported that, for now, Ricky Starks is still Ricky Starks in the company. He is being referred to internally by his name, and a source confirmed that the company has to work on sync agreements with those concerned to use the name and other trademarks. The deal came together so quickly that WWE is still working on the side of caution in case any issues arise.

The upcoming weeks should confirm if Starks will go by his usual name, but at this time it seems likely.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी