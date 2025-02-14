Ricky Starks' name change update after joining WWE - Reports

Ricky Starks recently signed with WWE and is now part of the company. However, following his debut, there have been some questions about what his ring name will be.

When Starks appeared on NXT, he cut a promo, but at the same time, there was no mention of his name at all. Since the company often changes the names of newly signed wrestlers, fans were left wondering if this meant that Starks would receive a new name now that he left AEW.

The company avoided using his name on his debut, and it has now been noted that the deal came together very quickly, but he is part of the WWE roster at this time. However, currently, there's still speculation about what he will be called.

Fightful Select reported that, for now, Ricky Starks is still Ricky Starks in the company. He is being referred to internally by his name, and a source confirmed that the company has to work on sync agreements with those concerned to use the name and other trademarks. The deal came together so quickly that WWE is still working on the side of caution in case any issues arise.

The upcoming weeks should confirm if Starks will go by his usual name, but at this time it seems likely.

