"He could have heat" - Konnan on why AEW didn't sign 19-year wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about current IMPACT Wrestling star Nick Aldis potentially having some heat with AEW President Tony Khan.

Fans were expecting the 36-year-old Aldis to sign with AEW, given the numerous signings made by the promotion in recent months. However, it seems like Aldis may have some issues with Tony Khan.

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan talked about why he thinks Nick Aldis didn't sign with AEW. Konnan speculated that Aldis may have some heat with the promotion:

"Yeah, he could have heat. Why haven't they hired him? But then again, you know, if they did hire him, and I think I said this last week, you know, when you see like a baseball player, like a rapper, an actor, and he's got like 50 cars, and you're like, well, would you drive one every day or what? I mean, what do you need all those cars for? Well, they got the money ... and I think he's collected people like those people collect cars. He's painted himself into a corner; he doesn't know what to do," Konnan said. [1:27 - 1:58]

Wrestling veteran Konnan talks about why Nick Aldis didn't go to AEW

In the same episode, Konnan discussed why Nick Aldis didn't sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Konnan expressed concern that Aldis would get lost in the AEW system, despite acknowledging that the wrestler has all the qualities of a star.

"I mean, Nick Aldis would definitely probably get lost in that ecosystem, but he's definitely, I mean, he has it all, bro. He can wrestle; he looks good; he's in shape; he dresses nice; he talks good. Why wouldn't you want that ... yeah, he looks like a star. He looks like the star that comes up as a star, except when he's on our show, and then he has to take a back seat to us," Konnan said. [1:59 - 2:19]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Nick Aldis confronted NEW Impact Champion Steve Maclin!!! Nick Aldis confronted NEW Impact Champion Steve Maclin!!! https://t.co/QhfOa3KrIF

Aldis recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he confronted newly crowned IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin. The veteran wrestler announced that he had signed a new contract with the promotion. Aldis previously worked with IMPACT Wrestling from 2008 to 2015.

