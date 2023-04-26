Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has taken the time to poke fun at a WWE legend following their involvement in a recent AEW title match.

The legend in question is Arn Anderson, who has found himself in the new role as Wardlow's cornerman during his TNT Championship match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

During the match, Harley Cameron, the Australian talent who has appeared in a number of QTV segments, tried to interject herself in the match by seducing Wardlow, leading both "Mr. Mayhem" and "The Enforcer" to get a bit distracted.

WrestleChaps - Up and Let's Go @WrestleChaps Arn Anderson, pictured here at Sunday dinner after his niece announces to the family that she's vegan. Arn Anderson, pictured here at Sunday dinner after his niece announces to the family that she's vegan. https://t.co/TwPJiVsjGV

Speaking on his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," Jim Cornette recently reviewed the match between Wardlow and Hobbs, where he was angry at her involvement due to how cartoonish it was.

“The girl gets up on the apron and starts doing the f**king cartoonish enticing thing. Where did they get this woman from? Has she ever even seen television? It was so stagey acted, she lifted up her tanned leg and her short skirt and she’s doing the enticing thing, and apparently Wardlow’s never seen a woman before because he’s fighting this g*d d**n giant f**king Californian gang member whatever the f**k [Powerhouse] Hobbs’ background is supposed to be, and he’s just standing there transfixed by her leg. Hey, I can give you five different sites you can see more than her leg and somebody won’t be f**king beating you in the face while you’re doing it.” [7:01-7:51]

Jim Cornette also stated that he was amazed that someone like Arn Anderson would get distracted by Harley due to his old gimmick, The Enforcer, being the type of someone who wouldn't have put up with anything.

"So then Arn [Anderson] gets up on the apron and starts staring at the girl also, he’s supposed to be playing chess, but he looks like he’d rather be playing sticky finger. And then he raised his leg up, if it was Arn Anderson the enforcer he should have j***ed her off the apron and carried her to the ring, but instead he’s standing there so the referee is staring Arn staring at the girl on the apron, while QT [Marshall] rolls in and gives Wardlow a ‘QT Cutter’ I guess.” [7:56-8:34]

Jim Cornette thought the Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match was "rotten"

In the end, it was Wardlow who picked up the victory and became the TNT Champion for a third time. But the match itself left a lot to be desired in the eyes of Jim Cornette.

Cornette called the match between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs rotten and ridiculous, and that it has ruined Hobbs as an attraction within AEW.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW This was a solid big man match. I really hope this can be a taking off point for both Wardlow & the TNT title but I won't hold my breath



Tbh if I had my way I'd get the TNT title off Wardlow & have him team with Hobbs instead. I think they'd be a great hoss tag team This was a solid big man match. I really hope this can be a taking off point for both Wardlow & the TNT title but I won't hold my breathTbh if I had my way I'd get the TNT title off Wardlow & have him team with Hobbs instead. I think they'd be a great hoss tag team https://t.co/AsmaadgWF7

It's unclear what will be next for Powerhouse Hobbs following the loss, but fans might get a sense of what's next for Wardlow as he and Arn Anderson will address the audience this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

