"He was very kind to me" - One of AEW's original stars details interactions with CM Punk

Reactions to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's return to WWE have taken the internet by storm, and several of his former co-workers have weighed in on their time with The Second City Saint. Former All Elite star Sonny Kiss had some kind words to say about the wrestling veteran.

Kiss signed with All Elite Wrestling soon after its founding in 2019. The 29-year-old recently departed the Jacksonville-based promotion after her contract expired and now works with IMPACT Wrestling.

In an exclusive interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Kiss addressed the recent happenings regarding CM Punk, claiming that he had been as nice to her as AEW's EVPs:

"I haven't been asked on camera ever about CM Punk or even just to the situation that happened in AEW, but I want to say Phil has always been super, super nice to me, as all the EVPs at AEW as well, and that was really, really cool to see, you know, Punk have that return."

Sonny further detailed how Punk was respectful toward her:

"He's polarizing in pro wrestling, but, you know, Cody said it best. 'What's good for businesses is what's good for business, and if he’s going to elevate the company, why not?' Like I said, he's been nice to me. The first day he came to AEW, he pulled me aside and he was just asking me questions. He was just like, you know, 'I want to be respectful of you, so how do I address you', and things like that. He was very kind to me. I think that's amazing for him, so good for him. That's so cool." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Sonny Kiss expressed gratitude to Tony Khan after departing AEW

Sonny Kiss' departure from AEW came as a surprise to many despite the fact that she had rarely been utilized on weekly television.

All Elite Wrestling has developed a reputation for providing steady pay for its talent even when they're not featured often, but after the cancellation of Dark and Dark: Elevation, it seems that the opportunities for the 29-year-old had run out.

While Sonny stated that she felt emotional about her departure, it seems that she held no ill feelings for Tony Khan. Speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk, the IMPACT star expressed her gratitude toward the All Elite President:

"I am so grateful for Tony Khan. Tony Khan has always been great to me in the sense of ...first of all, he helped pay my bills during a global pandemic . You know, there's so many great things about Tony Khan and people expect me to say something negative about him, but no he's given me my life... he gave me stability in my life. Like I said he helped pay my bills during a time where a lot of people were not, you know, things weren't so uncertain. So, yeah, no, I'm forever grateful for Tony Khan."

