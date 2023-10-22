Former AEW star makes IMPACT Wrestling debut

Former AEW star Sonny Kiss has finally found a new home and it appears to IMPACT Wrestling.

Sonny surprised everyone when he showed up at the Bound for Glory event as he made his way to take part in the Call Your Shot gauntlet. He ran to the ring amid huge cheers from the fans and got into the thick of things immediately.

The very first thing the former AEW star did as he got into the ring is show off his power by eliminating a female superstar over the top rope. The debut, however, was not a successful one for Sonny as he was eliminated by Brian Myers and Matt Cardona.

Sonny left All Elite Wrestling under mysterious circumstances and not a lot of noise was made over his departure. The star’s name was quietly removed from the website. One week after the release, Sonny took to Twitter to give a statement regarding the release.

"4 years of living my dream, traveling, making everlasting friendships, working with my childhood heroes, growing into the human I've become right before everyone's eyes, and of course, being part of some historical events with groundbreaking wrestling promotion: All Elite Wrestling (AEW). I have made quite a few mistakes along the way. But I also have learned some valuable lessons, too. I am incredibly grateful for it all," Sonny tweeted.

With his debut in IMPACT Wrestling, expect to see a lot more of Sonny Kiss.

