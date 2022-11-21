"He knew exactly knew what he was doing" - WWE veteran accuses Jon Moxley of foul play during world title match at AEW Full Gear 2022

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has blasted AEW star Jon Moxley for his performance at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, claiming that he was doing everything in his power to make MJF look inferior.

Moxley and MJF headlined the recent pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, with the Blackpool Combat Club member brimming with confidence due to the fact that he had already beaten Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the main event of a previous AEW pay-per-view.

However, due to the surge in MJF's popularity in recent months, Moxley was booed by the Newark crowd, who were delighted to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman become the new AEW World Champion.

As he was getting booed, Jon Moxley took the opportunity to portray a more villainous persona during his match with MJF. However, according to Jim Cornette, this wasn't executed in the right manner. Here's what he had to say on the latest episode of Jim Cornette Experience:

"They wanted to cheer for MJF and [Jon] Moxley knew he was going to get booed out of the building and he took this—the advantage of that to say 'well I’m going to go with it,' so that what he could do was he could not only be an obnoxious heel to the people that were booing him, but also he could f**king basically take the majority of this match and not worry about trying to make MJF look like a competitor on his level. He was going to beat the s**t out of him through most of it and the excuse that he’s going to use afterwards if anyone questions him was 'well I was going with it because I was a heel.'" [3:48:37-3:49:17]

Cornette claims that this attitude change was intentional by Moxley because, in his opinion, he can't make guys look good:

“He knew exactly what he was doing, he either didn’t want to or can’t make a guy in his match, even though they didn’t do so much on the floor as they always do in a Moxley match. This was Moxley—visually it looked like a young WWE Superstar on an indie show in an outlaw guy’s hometown working with the promoter. That’s what it looked like, Moxley looked like s**t, MJF looked incredible." [From 3:49:18 to 3:49:50]

Jon Moxley was consoled by the Blackpool Combat Club after his match

Due to having his back turned, Jon Moxley didn't see the shocking moment when William Regal passed his trademark brass knuckle to MJF, which ultimately led to Maxwell Jacob Friedman winning the AEW World Championship.

After the show went off the air, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club came down to the ring to inform Jon Moxley on what happened, with the now-former champion not taking the news well at all.

Jon Moxley has not been advertised for the upcoming Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite or the Black Friday edition of Rampage, meaning that it will most likely be a while before fans get to hear what Mox thinks about what went down at Full Gear.

