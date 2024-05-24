"He doesn't know how to talk" - Konnan explains why Tony Khan isn't pushing an 8-time WWE champion

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently explained the reasons behind AEW CEO Tony Khan not booking former WWE United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE) strongly in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Castagnoli has featured in premier wrestling promotions such as WWE (2011-2022), ROH (2005-2011), and Combat Zone Wrestling (2004-2006) since making his debut in 2000. The Swiss professional became All Elite in June 2022 and is currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club stable.

However, it's been some time since the eight-time WWE champion [US Champion (1) + RAW Tag Team Champion (5) + SmackDown Tag Team Champion (2)] had a singles storyline.

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Castagnoli's run in AEW after a fan queried about the former US Champion's recent performance.

"My main thing is that he [Claudio Castagnoli] doesn't know how to talk. I like Claudio, one of the nicest guys I have ever met. He has great moves; who cares about that (mic skills)? I will tell you who cares about that. Tony Khan and the AEW Hardcore marks. That's all they care about. If you can have a good wrestling match, there is more to it than that," Konnan said. [From 0:50 - 1:25]

Ex-AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian lashes out at Tony Khan

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian, who left Tony Khan's promotion to return to TNA in 2023, recently opened up about his time and experiences in the Jacksonville-based company.

The 46-year-old stated that the company suffered from a ''lack of leadership'' and long-term vision about storytelling. The veteran added that every wrestling position needs a boss with leadership qualities, something AEW ''doesn't necessarily have!''

"The negative stuff, you know, just ultimately the lack of leadership. Inmates running the asylum in a way. No real direction. I think there’s also, at least when I was there… So there were stories that were presented. ‘We’ll do this, this, this, and this!’ 'Okay, but after that, what are you gonna do?' That was always a problem. It was always, ‘Oh, I have a story for three weeks!’ Then what?'' he said.

It's not just current wrestling entities talking about Khan. Veterans like Jim Cornette and Vince Russo have called out Tony Khan for various aspects of running a wrestling franchise, from booking to safety. It will be interesting to see if the AEW honcho pays heed to the mounting criticism.

