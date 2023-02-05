"He knows how to emphasize emotion" - Wrestling veteran thinks WWE legend could elevate the Bloodline's storyline

The Bloodline story is the hottest angle in WWE at the moment. While it has been enacted to perfection so far, wrestling veteran and former WCW Television Champion Disco Inferno believes that Jim Ross could elevate the story even further.

The angle got even more heated when Sami Zayn turned on the faction at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn and Roman Reigns had a physical altercation, and their match was set for Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed how Jim Ross would enhance the storyline even more with how good the legendary announcer is at emphasizing emotion.

"We had JR on this show and discuss this that this modern wrestling style where there’s a million things going on in the match and guys never really slow down and let the guys narrate which JR is great at. It’s just not his element. I think JR would be doing fantastic work right now narrating the Bloodline stuff cause he knows how to how to emphasise emotion. But right now he’s basically he’s calling matches where the guys are doing a million things in there. It’s too fast for him," Disco Inferno said. (0:55 - 1:29)

Konnan believes Jim Ross would thrive in the WWE environment

Jim Ross is synonymous with some of the most iconic moments in WWE history thanks to his incredible commentary. WCW legend Konnan believes the legendary announcer would thrive more in the Stamford-based promotion as opposed to AEW.

"That’s a good point. I just think that we were lucky that we grew up with Gordon Solie. He was incredible and JR was the best guy after him. Let me just say one last thing. I think you are absolutely correct. He’s a storyteller, you can’t tell a story when the guys are doing a million different things at the same time, plus he’s the guy that thrives in the WWE environment. That’s where he thrives," Konnan said. (1:32 - 2:25)

Jim Ross has been a part of AEW since the beginning and is one of the most recognizable names in the promotion given his history with WWE. He was a regular on all shows before, but now he only calls matches on AEW Rampage.

