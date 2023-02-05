Veteran points out how Drew McIntyre negatively impacted former champions' segment on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre made his presence felt on WWE SmackDown by beating down former tag team champions Viking Raiders. He was joined by his tag team partner Sheamus in the ambush. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell pointed out how the Banger Bros' affected the Viking Raiders' segment.

The Viking Raiders took on the Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch on the latest episode of SmackDown. After some distractions from Valhalla, the one-time RAW tag team champions emerged victorious. After the match, they were attacked by Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as the Banger Bros gained a measure of revenge.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (formerly known as Zebb Colter) stated that the post-match attack took the shine away from the Viking Raiders.

"Oh I liked the match. I just didn’t like the end that much. I think those guys leave that little bit of attention, not heat or steam and then here they come and here come Sheamus and McIntyre and kind of take it off of them. They take the shine off of them. I think maybe they exchange or something, the woman picks up something and the guys back away. They gave them a full blown a** kicking out there, so what you had built in the match, you kind of relinquish in the afterbirth of it, my opinion," Dutch Mantell said. [From 46:38 to 47:18]

Tyson Fury challenged Drew McIntyre as he continued to tease a WWE return

Tyson Fury wrestled his first and only match in WWE at the Crown Jewel 2019 event when he defeated Braun Strowman. The legendary boxer showed up at Clash at the Castle in 2022 to support Drew McIntyre.

In a recent interview, the Gypsy King expressed his desire to face the Scottish Warrior:

"I’m hoping to get back in there soon. They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew [McIntyre] can finally get that battle on." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Clash at the Castle was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, and it ended up being a grand success. The company is set to return to the UK this June for its Money in the Bank event.

