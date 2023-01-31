World-famous sports star challenges Drew McIntyre as he teases his WWE return 

Iconic heavyweight boxer and part-time WWE star Tyson Fury has laid down a challenge of sorts to Drew McIntyre for the latter stages of 2023.

Both British powerhouses have had brief verbal exchanges in the past few years, as they have expressed their desire to have a match in WWE with one another.

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Tyson Fury stated that he may return to face Drew if the company puts on another Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Wales.

“I’m hoping to get back in there soon. They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon I think so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there. I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew (McIntyre) can finally get that battle on.” (H/T Give Me Sport)

Clash at the Castle took place in September 2022, which was the first WWE Premium Live Event to take place in a United Kingdom stadium since SummerSlam 1992.

Drew McIntyre is ready for another big UK show

While Clash At The Castle has not confirmed to return, a huge show that is coming across the pond is Money In The Bank.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that the popular show will be taking place at the 02 Arena in London on July 1st. Following the news, Drew McIntyre took to social media as he hyped his and WWE's return to the UK.

"The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank!" Drew McIntyre tweeted.

The Money In The Bank ladder presents a huge opportunity to a superstar as the winner is entitled to a title match of their choosing for up to a year.

