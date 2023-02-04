Viking Raiders defeat Brawling Brutes on SmackDown, gets attacked by former WWE Champions

The Viking Raiders, accompanied by Valhalla, collided with Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The two parties, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, have been involved in an angle for quite some time now. The Raiders attacked McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior on the January 6 episode of the blue brand after the show went off air.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Erik & Ivar and Holland & Butch faced off in a hard-hitting tag team match. Butch and Erik started things off, and the former tried to fight back against his larger opponent. He then tagged in Ridge, who performed a flying shoulder tackle.

Holland then showed off his strength by successfully hiiting a vertical suplex. He and Butch then did the Beats of the Bodhrán in stereo onto Erik. The latter sent Butch into the barricade after a distraction by Valhalla.

Back in the ring, Ridge delivered a suplex to both Viking Raiders and hit Ivar with an Alabama Slam. Holland was then taken out with a boot, and the Viking Raiders hit Butch with the Ragnarok to win the match.

They were then attacked by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on their way to the back, as payback for what they did to them on SmackDown several weeks ago.

